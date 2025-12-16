<p>Mysuru: Cricket fans in Bengaluru can look forward to exciting days ahead as the city is likely to host this year’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-premier-league">Indian Premier League (IPL) </a>opening match.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru, on Tuesday, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/venkatesh-prasad">Venkatesh Prasad</a>, said, “I've already held discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about hosting the opening match in Bengaluru. The BCCI is also discussing, on the issue”.</p><p>The upcoming edition of the IPL will be held between the March 26 to May 31.</p>.IPL 2026: Tournament to be held between March 26 and May 31 .<p>Prasad, who was recently elected as KSCA president dwelled further, “Every year, the IPL opening match traditionally takes place at the home ground of the team that won the trophy in the previous season. But, there was some confusion and uncertainty due to the stampede, during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/royal-challengers-bangalore">Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) </a>IPL championship celebrations on June 4”.</p>.<p>“Since our team won the KSCA election, we've already held discussions with the State government. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar have already given the green signal, to host the IPL tournament in Bengaluru. I've also spoken to Home Minister G Parameshwara over the phone”.</p><p>“Besides IPL, all formats of cricket, including international matches, will be held in Bengaluru soon. There're of three stadiums in Bengaluru. Talks are underway for the construction of an international standard cricket stadium in Mysuru also,” he added.</p>.Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kohli to play in Bengaluru on December 24.<p>Prasad also said that star batter Virat Kohli will be in Bengaluru for the Vijay Hazare tournament on December 24. Kohli's Delhi is set to take on Andhra in the Group match tie. </p>