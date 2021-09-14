Bidding for two new IPL teams planned for Oct 17

Bidding for two new IPL teams planned to be conducted on October 17

The new franchise venues under consideration include Ahmedabad and Lucknow

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 14 2021, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 14:42 ist
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, with bigger capacities, could be the top choices for the bidders. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The BCCI is planning to have e-bidding for the two new IPL teams on Oct. 17. The bids to buy the sides can be made till Oct. 5.

"The Board is planning to have the bidding on 17th October and it will be an e-bidding," sources in the know told PTI on Tuesday.

The BCCI had on Aug. 31 invited bids to own an IPL franchise with the 'Invitation To Tender' (ITT) available for purchase till Oct. 5.

"The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the Indian Premier League from the IPL 2022 season, through a tender process," the BCCI had said in a statement.

"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT," the statement said. "However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid."

The potential venues where the new teams could be based include Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Indore.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, with bigger capacities, could be the top choices for the bidders.

Some of the business houses who have shown interest in buying a team include the Adani group, the RPG Sanjeev Goenka group and noted pharma company Torrent. A prominent banker has also shown interest in submitting a bid.

Check out the DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BCCI
IPL
Indian Premier League
Sports News
auction

What's Brewing

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

 