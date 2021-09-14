Bidding for two new IPL teams planned to be conducted on October 17

The BCCI is planning to have e-bidding for the two new IPL teams on Oct. 17. The bids to buy the sides can be made till Oct. 5.

"The Board is planning to have the bidding on 17th October and it will be an e-bidding," sources in the know told PTI on Tuesday.

The BCCI had on Aug. 31 invited bids to own an IPL franchise with the 'Invitation To Tender' (ITT) available for purchase till Oct. 5.

"The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the Indian Premier League from the IPL 2022 season, through a tender process," the BCCI had said in a statement.

"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT," the statement said. "However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid."

The potential venues where the new teams could be based include Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Indore.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, with bigger capacities, could be the top choices for the bidders.

Some of the business houses who have shown interest in buying a team include the Adani group, the RPG Sanjeev Goenka group and noted pharma company Torrent. A prominent banker has also shown interest in submitting a bid.

Check out the DH videos here: