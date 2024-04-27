Bowlers can relax, high totals are peculiar to IPL

Curran, speaking after the game, attributed this metamorphosis to training. “I think loads of different things (have added up to this). I think the way guys train is obviously huge and they can hit balls for a long period of time. I guess it's the confidence, coaches and the way we've been training. Let's be honest - small grounds with a bit of dew and the ball (gets wet) and sometimes you get a wide call. You think you've got a dot ball, you review it and then it's wide. Then an extra ball. So, yeah, not saying it's a batsman's game but it's showing... I'm sure everyone wants to keep seeing sixes. I think stats is definitely going out of the window.”