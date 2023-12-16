Bowlers shine as Australia lead Pakistan by 300 on day three

Perth: Australia's bowlers shared the wickets around on Saturday with Nathan Lyon having to wait a bit longer for his 500th after Pakistan folded for 271 in their first innings as the hosts took a 300-run lead on day three of the first test.

Off-spinner Lyon sits on 499 test wickets after claiming 3-66 while Imam-ul-Haq top-scored with 62 for the visitors, who were bowled out in 101.5 overs.

Opting not to enforce the follow-on, Australia ended the day on 84-2 from 33 overs having posted 487 in their first innings.

"I think batting looked really tough there at the end. As the game goes along I think the cracks will come more into play," Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood, who picked up 1-49, told reporters.

Resuming on 132-2, Pakistan almost lost Khurram Shahzad to a run-out on the first ball of the day but skipper Pat Cummins (2-35) ensured no further damage was done, clean-bowling the nightwatchman (7) two deliveries later.