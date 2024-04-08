Brian Lara bats for Virat Kohli; says his value beyond strike-rate, should be in for T20 WC

Kohli stood in the eye of a social media storm after making a 67-ball hundred for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2024 match at Jaipur, which was the joint slowest hundred in the competition alongside Manish Pandey’s century in 2009.