Bumrah moves up to ninth in ICC Test rankings

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Sep 08 2021, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 15:01 ist
Jasprit Bumrah. Credit: Reuters photo

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gained a place to be ninth in the ICC Test rankings for bowlers following his match-winning spell in the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

Bumrah had bowled Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in a sensational spell of reverse swing that tilted the game decisively in India's favour.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins leads the standings while premier India spinner R Ashwin remains second while not being part of the four Tests against England.

There is no change in the top-10 batsmen with Joe Root leading the pack. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are fifth and sixth in the standings.

Ashwin has dropped a spot to be fifth in the all-rounders' rankings with Ravindra Jadeja staying on third place. West Indies' Jason Holder is the leading all-rounder.

