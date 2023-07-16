Carey has no regrets about Bairstow dismissal at Lord's

Carey has no regrets about Bairstow's dismissal at Lord's, says he was a victim in past

Australia went on to win the game but were subjected to booing by the English crowd and were hurled abuses at the Lord's Long Room

PTI
PTI, Manchester,
  • Jul 16 2023, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 12:15 ist
Alex Carey celebrates after running out England's Jonny Bairstow. Credit: Reuters Photo

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey has no regrets about the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord's, saying he himself has been a sufferer of such a dismissal in the past.

Carey's dismissal of Bairstow during the second Ashes Test snowballed into a big controversy with many pundits stating that it was against the spirit of the game.

During Day 4 of the match, Bairstow wandered out of the crease after ducking a Cameron Green's bouncer, thinking that the ball was dead but an alert Carey made a direct hit onto the stumps, stumping out the batter.

Also Read | If Pakistan doesn't go for World Cup it will be great injustice to fans: Misbah

"I've definitely been out to that a few times, and I've tried to do it (to batters) in the past as well," Carey said in Manchester ahead of the fourth Ashes Test.

"My first A-grade game in South Australia, I was out that way. And when I walked off, I was pretty disappointed. (My) captain came up to me, and he said, 'You'll remember to keep your foot behind the line next time'."

Australia went on to win the game but were subjected to booing by the English crowd and were hurled abuses at the Lord's Long Room by some MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) members.

"We got some pretty instant feedback. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I absolutely respect that. And then everyone's entitled to their opinion on the spirit of cricket as well," Carey said.

"There's a few chants that I was actually humming along to while I was batting, just trying to change the words a little bit.

Carey also said Bairstow's dismissal was well-worked out by the Australians as they had already identified his tendency to leave the crease before the ball was dead.

"Obviously his first movement was pretty much out of his crease, so instinctively I grabbed the ball, threw the stumps down and the rest is history, as they say," he said.

"He's a fantastic player, and obviously a big wicket in that match.

"As soon as I got it, I threw it straightaway. And then I guess once the bails come off, it's up to the third umpire to deem it out or not out," he added.

England lead the five-Test Ashes series 2-1. The fourth match will begin here on July 1.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Alex Carey
Jonny Bairstow
Ashes

Related videos

What's Brewing

Preventive platelet use for dengue of little help

Preventive platelet use for dengue of little help

Number of Amarnath pilgrims crosses 2 lakh-mark

Number of Amarnath pilgrims crosses 2 lakh-mark

Well-equipped stadiums to be set up in Latur: minister

Well-equipped stadiums to be set up in Latur: minister

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

SP denies Abhishek Bachchan contesting from Prayagraj

SP denies Abhishek Bachchan contesting from Prayagraj

 