IPL 2024: Catch me if you can, say batters

That wasn't the sole reason for RCB'a loss against LSG, but not for nothing do they say "catches win matches." Going by the same logic, dropped catches often result in defeats.



Ask Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow, who fluffed Virat Kohli's edge at lone slip when the batter was yet to open his account. The right-hander went on to hammer a match-winning 49-ball 77.