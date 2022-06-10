Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer

Cheers! Daryl Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer glass

Slow motion television repeats clearly showed the splashdown

Reuters
Reuters, Nottingham,
  • Jun 10 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 22:39 ist
Daryl Mitchell. Credit: Reuters photo

New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell made a splash on the opening day of the second test against England on Friday when he smashed a six straight into a startled female fan's pint of beer.

"It's plopped in a beer," exclaimed one commentator after the all-rounder followed up a four with a six straight into the stands off a Jack Leach delivery in the 56th over at Trent Bridge.

Slow motion television repeats clearly showed the splashdown.

Nearby England seamer Matthew Potts signalled from the boundary to his team mates what had happened, mimicking a glass and raising an imaginary pint.

"Come on Jack, keep him quiet. This is costing people a fortune in beer in the stands," quipped former England spin bowler Phil Tufnell on the BBC commentary.

The Twitter feed of England's Barmy Army supporters' club said the Black Caps had bought the fan a replacement pint.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Daryl Mitchell
Cricket
New Zealand
England

What's Brewing

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

Prophet Row: Massive protests erupts across India

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

10 cities saw harsher heatwave in 2022 compared to 2021

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

How former home secretary and CAG turned pickle-maker

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Celebs who joined Bear Grylls in his wild adventures

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

Ranveer to taste wilderness in show with Bear Grylls

 