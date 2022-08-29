Comeback is greater than setback: Hardik Pandya

Comeback is greater than setback: Hardik Pandya after match-winning knock against Pakistan

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 29 2022, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 14:24 ist
All-round Hardik Pandya. Credit: IANS Photo

After his match-winning knock against Pakistan on Sunday, Hardik Pandya said that "comeback is greater than setback".

Pandya stood calm with an unbeaten 33 and hit the winning six in the final over of a tense pursuit of 148 to beat arch-rivals Pakistan and begin the Asia Cup T20 tournament on a high on Sunday.

With the ball in hand earlier, he took 3-25 as he and fellow pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared seven wickets to set up the victory chase at a packed Dubai International Stadium.

Pandya's performance comes as no surprise after he returned from a back injury to lead Indian Premier League debutants Gujarat Titans to a fairytale title in May.

The 28-year-old flamboyant cricketer who loves his tattoos and expensive watches, had once said he likes to live life "kingsize".

From the western state of Gujarat, Pandya was in 2019 suspended for sexist comments on a TV show and written off as a brash cricketer. But he has defied critics with his on-field performances to reward the faith shown in him by the India team management.

"Grateful that we are getting this opportunity and we are able to do this because our process is just not for this but for the upcoming World Cup," Pandya told India's cricket board website after the five-wicket win.

"If we get another such situation, definitely we will remember this match."

(With inputs from agencies)

