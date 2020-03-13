Coronavirus: BCCI postpones IPL 2020 till April 15

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Mar 13 2020, 15:01pm ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2020, 15:18pm ist
A man walks in front of the logo for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) before a press conference by Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli at the BCCI head office in Mumbai. (AFP Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. 

The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant central and state government departments in this regard.

