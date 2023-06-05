Cricketer Washington Sundar's Twitter account hacked

Indian cricketer Washington Sundar’s Twitter account was hacked on Monday after the account posted links directing its followers to various cryptocurrencies.

Our next move is $SHANG AIRDROP for communty! *ONLY FOR $SHANG HOLDERS* Claim via official website:https://t.co/Y8Ystd09k0 — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 5, 2023

Biggest AIRDROP of FF6000 NFT holders! People who have this NFT can claim $BEN and $LOYAL coin. Claim you AIRDROP via official website:https://t.co/sjPiaPtASN pic.twitter.com/DsXjr1aSzu — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) June 4, 2023

There has been 3 posts from the cricketer's account so far. This is not the first time a cricket-related Twitter acount has been hacked.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore's handle was hacked twice, once in 2021 and recently in January this year. The comments on Sundar's posts have been blocked since.

Last year, cricketer Krunal Pandya's account was also hacked by a bitcoin scammer. One tweet from the hacked account had also said that they were 'selling the account for bitcoins'.

Sundar plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL but was ruled out of the season mid way after a hamstring injury.

More to follow...