<p>Melbourne: Australia's premier pacer and Test skipper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pat-cummins">Pat Cummins</a> was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against India and New Zealand due to a lower-back issue, with Cricket Australia saying that his "rehabilitation" is being managed keeping the Ashes in mind.</p><p>Australia face New Zealand in three T20Is from October 1 before hosting India for three ODIs (October 19-25) and five T20Is (October 29-November 8). The home Ashes campaign begins against England in Perth on November 21.</p><p>"Cummins won't be considered for the upcoming limited-overs series against India (or New Zealand) and will continue his rehabilitation plan with a return to bowling to be determined as part of his Ashes preparation," read CA's statement.</p><p>The 32-year-old bowled more than 95 overs across four Tests in the UK and the Caribbean this winter before experiencing back pain.</p><p>His medical scans revealed "a level of lumbar bone stress" that CA says will "require further management" in the build-up to the marquee Ashes.</p><p>It is a recurrence of the back issue that troubled Cummins early in his career, raising concerns over whether he can withstand the hectic Ashes that has five Tests in seven weeks.</p>