Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Cummins ruled out of India, NZ white-ball series; Ashes return in focus

Australia face New Zealand in three T20Is from October 1 before hosting India for three ODIs (October 19-25) and five T20Is (October 29-November 8).
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 06:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 06:25 IST
Sports NewsCricketPat CumminsAustraila

Follow us on :

Follow Us