CWG 2022: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

Electing to bat, India posted a challenging 154 for eight in 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hitting a breezy half-century

PTI
PTI, Birmingham,
  • Jul 29 2022, 20:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 20:24 ist
Winners Australian (W) interact with Indian (W) players after the Group-A Preliminary Round women's T20 cricket match between India and Australia, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Friday, July 29, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Australia beat India by three wickets in the opening Group A game of the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

Electing to bat, India posted a challenging 154 for eight in 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hitting a breezy half-century.

Harmanpreet smashed 52 off 34 balls with eight fours and a six while opener Shafali Verma played an attacking knock of 48 off 33 balls.

Smriti Mandhana (25 off 17 balls) also started well but couldn't convert that into a substantial knock.

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen (4/22) was the pick of the Australian bowlers.

Australia overhauled the target of 155 with an over to spare.

Ashleigh Gardner top-scored for Australia with a 35-ball 52 not out.

For India, Renuka Singh grabbed four wickets for 18 runs, while Deepti Sharma took two wickets. Meghna Singh got one wicket.

Sports News
Cricket
Commonwealth Games

