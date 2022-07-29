CWG 2022: Australia beat India by 3 wickets

Australia beat India by three wickets in the opening Group A game of the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.
Electing to bat, India posted a challenging 154 for eight in 20 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hitting a breezy half-century.
Harmanpreet smashed 52 off 34 balls with eight fours and a six while opener Shafali Verma played an attacking knock of 48 off 33 balls.
Smriti Mandhana (25 off 17 balls) also started well but couldn't convert that into a substantial knock.
Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen (4/22) was the pick of the Australian bowlers.
Australia overhauled the target of 155 with an over to spare.
Ashleigh Gardner top-scored for Australia with a 35-ball 52 not out.
For India, Renuka Singh grabbed four wickets for 18 runs, while Deepti Sharma took two wickets. Meghna Singh got one wicket.
