Dash of romance in a rivalry resuscitated

Over the years, the Ranji Trophy has incited debates over its fading popularity. Players and cricket pundits question its relevance. So what keeps the romance of India’s premier domestic tournament alive?

The answer lies in Wednesday’s terrific craze on social media when one of Indian cricket’s greatest rivals Karnataka and Tamil Nadu fought tooth and nail on a riveting third day’s play of their opening Group B encounter here at the NPR College ground.

Denied of the chance to watch the action live on television or on an online platform, fans took to websites, authentic Twitter handles of scribes and the respective cricket associations for constant updates. And what unfolded on the ground would have restored their trust in domestic cricket.

Tamil Nadu resumed from 165/4, still trailing Karnataka by 171 runs. The battle for first innings lead received a dramatic twist when an outright win became a possibility. Dinesh Karthik’s valiant 113 (235b, 16x4) wasn’t enough for Tamil Nadu as a K Gowtham-inspired Karnataka snatched a 29-run lead. Gowtham returned figures of 6 for 110.

It appeared that the rivalry had maintained the trend witnessed this season. Tamil Nadu would have felt the familiar feeling of dejection after Karnataka once again found a way to stop them at the gates. However, they are a team desperate to set the record straight and fought back by wiping out the cream of Karnataka batting in quick fashion.

As things stood at the end of day’s play, Karnataka were reeling at 89/5. Mayank Agarwal’s (8) run out triggered the collapse. K Vignesh, who moved the ball away dangerously, induced an edge of D Nischal’s (0) willow and knocked off Karun Nair’s (5) off-stump. R Ashwin then landed a double blow to put his team on top before Devdutt Padikkal (29) and BR Sharath (25) helped Karnataka walk off with a lead of 118 without further damage.

“The wicket isn’t as hard to bat as the scoreboard suggests. It’s a good cricketing wicket. We will try and get them all out as early as possible. Two good teams like these always put up great matches,” Karthik later told reporters.

Tamil Nadu were well on course to ensure three points till Karnataka took the new ball. Ashwin, who was tad casual in his drive, saw a V Koushik delivery crash his stumps. Murugan Ashwin edged one behind off Ronit More and wicketkeeper Sharath pouched a terrific one-handed diving catch.

One man who stood between Karnataka and the first-innings lead was Karthik. Not once in his 340-minute stay did the India international look like giving up the fight. The seasoned campaigner offered a single chance on 47. Trying to flick Gowtham, he missed and lost balance as Sharath dislodged the bails in a flash. Karthik was lucky to survive and he scripted a special ton by pulling David Mathias for a four.

Karnataka’s relentless energy on the field was yet again anchored by Gowtham. Minutes after reducing Tamil Nadu to 278/8, the 31-year-old took a brilliant catch diving to his left at short-third man to bring the end of number 10 Sai Kishore. And like all big-match players, he dismissed the big fish -- Karthik -- who was caught at long off by Mathias.

Following two largely bland days, the game has come to life. The final day promises an exciting finish.