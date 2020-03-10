Defeated, but not disgraced

As India were put under the pump by Australia right from the start, cricket fans watching the women's T20 World Cup final couldn't help but draw comparisons with the 2003 men's 50-over World Cup title clash.

In the summit tie 17 years ago at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, a young and spirited Indian side, which had made heads turn by reaching that far, was outclassed by a mighty Australian team. The scenes at the majestic Melbourne Cricket Ground were no different on Sunday.

One common factor in both the defeats was the lack of big-match experience. In the Sourav Ganguly-led squad, 10 out of the 15 were featuring in their first World Cup. The jitters of playing their maiden World Cup final in the shortest format were apparent among eves as well.

Australia, who were gunning for their fifth world title, had four players with over 100 caps while a majority of the squad had played over 50 matches. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur (114 caps) was their most experienced. Veda Krishnamurthy (76) and Smriti Mandhana (75) were the only other big names in a squad with an average age of 23.

Despite odds favouring them, the hosts weren't a problem-free unit. They had lost their star player Ellyse Perry just before the semifinal and Alyssa Healy, their batting mainstay, was in torrid touch. However, like a champion side, they rose to the challenge, and came well prepared against a side they had lost to in the tournament opener, to emerge champions. They gave India a lesson on winning big matches.

Though not short on talent, the Indians were clearly overawed by the occasion. In front of almost 90,000 people, a good start would have eased India's nerves. But the dominant manner in which Australia began, with both bat and ball, left India playing catch-up. The Aussies forced the on-song Indian bowlers to err and didn't give the Indian batting an inch.

Australia's big-match player Healy stepped up with a classy 75. It didn't help India's cause that their seniors endured a forgettable campaign. If Harmanpreet logged just 30 runs from five games, Smriti managed 49 runs from four matches.

India's fielding is a big concern going forward. Apart from dropped catches, their lacklustre ground fielding saw the Australian batters steal a lot of extra runs.

Despite faltering in the final hurdle, the World Cup was a big stride forward for a team that has taken impressive strides in the T20 format ever since former India opener WV Raman has assumed charge as coach in December 2018. From a formidable ODI team, India rose to fourth in the T20I rankings with series wins over South Africa (3-1) and West Indies (5-0). They made a strong statement just before the World Cup, making the final of the tri-series involving Australia and England and topped the group in the T20 World Cup with an all-win record.

A bunch of exciting talents have caused the turnaround. Teen sensation Shafali Verma (163 runs) couldn't control her tears after the final debacle but the big-hitting right-hander can return home proud of her efforts. The Haryana girl is the future of Indian women's cricket, as are Jemimah Rodrigues and Taniya Bhatia.

Poonam Yadav (10 wickets) and Shikha Pandey (7) anchored India's excellent bowling that saw them defend totals. The spin department looks settled. India though lack a potent pacer to support Shikha.

Two World Cup final heartbreaks (including the 50-over loss to England in 2017 at Lord's) will haunt India for a while. An ICC trophy in the future doesn't appear a distant possibility if this gifted and balanced bunch remains consistent and hungry.