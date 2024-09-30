Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Delhi Capitals co-owner GMR group takes over Hampshire in county cricket

The GMR Group will hold 53 percent stake in Hampshire, thereby making it the first county team to have an overseas ownership.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 11:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2024, 11:34 IST
Sports NewsCricketGMR Infrastructure

Follow us on :

Follow Us