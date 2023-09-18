Delhi Police's 'No challan for Siraj' post goes viral after pacer routs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was a sporting spectacle on the final of the Asia Cup match the Men in Blue played against Sri Lanka.
His fiery bowling attack led to the Sri Lankan batters' rapid returns to the pavilion, especially in the fourth over, in which Siraj took as many wickets.
As wishes and congratulations poured in for Siraj from all across the country, a post on micro-blogging site X by the Delhi Police has gone viral.
"No speed challans for #Siraj today", wrote the Delhi Police's official X handle.
Siraj, on the other hand, has donated his $5000 (Rs 4,16,048) prize money for being adjudged the Player of the Match to the Sri Lankan groundstaff.
"This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. They deserve it fully, this tournament wouldn't have been possible without them," Siraj said at the post-match presentation after India's 10 wicket win over Sri Lanka in the final.
Siraj bowled a devastating spell in which he took four wickets in the fourth over en route to a career-best 6/21 to help India bowl out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 in the final.
Earlier on Sunday, the Asian Cricket Council chief Jay Shah also announced a cash reward of $50,000 (Rs 41,60,480) for the groundsmen in Kandy and Colombo as an acknowledgment for their efforts in making the field of play ready.
Almost all the matches in the Sri Lankan leg of the Asia Cup were affected by rain. Even the final on Sunday had a delayed start because of wet outfield.
While India's opening fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekele was washed out, a couple more encounters throughout the competition saw rain interruptions bringing the Duckworth–Lewis method into effect. The Super-4 meeting between India and Pakistan spilled on to the reserve day, when the former prevailed.
With PTI inputs