Dharavi Premier League: Asia’s largest informal settlement comes up with own cricket tournament

Mumbai: With the 17th edition of Indian Premier League just over now comes the Dharavi Premier League (DPL).

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, in association with the youth of Dharavi, is presenting DPL, a first ever three-day cricket tournament to salute the spirit of over one million residents of Asia’s largest informal settlement.

The tournament is divided into six phases, with the first featuring 14 teams and over 200 players from Sector 1.

The sector, which represents the very soul of Dharavi, is also the largest both geographically and population-wise, covering areas such as Matunga Labour Camp, Shahu Nagar, Sat Chawl, Valmiki Nagar, and Kamala Nagar, amongst others.