DhoniRetires: Lockdown has made people 'mentally unstable,' says Sakshi, deletes tweet later

As #DhoniRetires started trending on social media on Wednesday evening, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh took to Twitter to quash the rumours as ‘mentally unstable’.

“Its only rumours! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable! #DhoniRetires .. Get a life!” she wrote.

However, she deleted the tweet as soon as it went viral.

The trend to which Singh reacted was a chain of reactions from MS Dhoni’s fans after a March 28 report by Cricketaddictor was shared on Twitter. The report speculated about Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket quoting unknown sources.

The former Indian skipper’s retirement has been discussed and speculated for long but no formal declaration has been made yet. However, the rumours about his retirement have been doing the rounds since India lost the semi-final against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Dhoni has not played international cricket, taking a break from sports, since then.

Fans were expecting to see him play again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). But as BCCI had to cancel this year’s edition of the League owing to the coronavirus outbreak, Dhoni’s future with Team India is being speculated again, though Sakshi Singh quashed it as ‘rumours’.

With a very heavy heart, I am sharing this news. I'm really saddened by this news #DhoniRetireshttps://t.co/kaWRNgDNkC — Fact Checker Kaniya (@Kanatunga) May 27, 2020

Former cricketers, including Harbhajan Singh and Gautam Gambhir, have also been commenting on the retirement of the Ranchi-born cricketer. Gambhir had stated that Dhoni’s chances for a comeback ‘look dim’ if the IPL 2020 was cancelled. Harbhajan Singh had also expressed doubt over Dhoni’s career in international cricket.

