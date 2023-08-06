Dinesh Karthik takes a jibe at himself after meeting Stuart Broad, Shaheen Afridi

In his first stint in The Hundred tournament, Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi shocked the cricketing world by claiming two wickets in his first two deliveries.

Afridi, playing for the Welsh Fire, managed this feat against the Manchester Originals. Rain played a spoilsports and reduced the match to 40 balls per innings.

Batting first, Welsh Fire scripted a score of 94 for 3. The Manchester side, thanks to Afridi's exploits, were only able to put up a score of 85 for 4. The wickets of Phil Salt and Laurie Evans, bagged by Afridi, played a significant part in the Welsh side's victory.

In a post-match media interaction, Shaheen was seeing chatting with veterans of the game - India's Dinesh Karthik and England's Stuart Broad, according to a report published by NDTV. Karthik, who stood in the middle of the two players, later took to X (formerly known as Twitter) where he took a jibe at his own height, saying, "I feel for you @BenDuckett1."