Du Plessis to sleep better after Bengaluru end losing streak

New Delhi: The playoffs remain a distant dream for struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru but captain Faf du Plessis said he will sleep better after his team snapped their six-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

The 35-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad was just Bengaluru's second win in nine matches and they remain rooted to the bottom of the 10-team league.

Despite their struggles, they still have a shot at a top-four finish that would give them the chance to win their first IPL title, and du Plessis said getting their second win would give them a boost.

"We've been close for a while but you need to win matches to get confidence back in the group," he said at the presentation ceremony.

"It's a massive relief. No matter where we are, when you're not winning it does affect you, it does affect you mentally, it does affect your confidence. I will sleep a bit easier tonight."

With only Virat Kohli delivering consistently with the bat and a bowling unit which has looked pedestrian at times this season, Bengaluru needed a much improved performance if they were to win at third-placed Hyderabad.