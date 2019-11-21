Ducks record in Mumbai inter-school cricket tournament

In a record of sorts, all batsmen were out on duck at the inter-school Harris Shield while chasing a mammoth target of 762. The team of Children's Welfare Centre School, Andheri were bundled out seven runs.

All batsmen scored zero, individually and collectively. The seven runs came from one byes and six wide balls.

Earlier, the Swami Vivekananda International School, Borivli, has scored 761 runs. The Borivli institute is the alma mater of ace Indian batsman Rohit Sharma.

Meet Mayekar from Swami Vivekanand International School, scored 338 off 134 balls (56x4, 7x6), while Alok Pal bagged six wickets.

The 45-over Harris Shield game is set to go in record books.

The match was played at the New Era pitch at the historic Azad Maidan in Mumbai.