<p>Bengaluru: For all the Delhi Capitals' fight throughout the Women's Premier League, for the grit they showcased in making four finals, they couldn't get rid of the bridesmaid tag, finishing second best once again against a rampaging Royal Challengers Bengaluru. </p>.<p>RCB’s title-winning 204/4 was the highest successful run-chase in the history of WPL. It was also the highest chase in any T20 competition final. </p>.WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana leads RCB to second title, DC falls short again.<p>RCB broke the duck of being the first team to win the WPL after finishing atop the table, and Smriti Mandhana (87) recorded the highest individual score in the WPL playoffs. </p>.<p>RCB’s title also meant this was the first time both WPL and IPL trophies have been held by the same team. And for a franchise that spent a good 16 years without a title, their ubiquitous but often ridiculed slogan "ee sala cup namde (this time, the cup is ours)" has transfigured into “ee sala cup namdu (this time, the cup has become ours)", having three titles in as many years (WPL 2024 & 2026, IPL 2025). </p>.<p>For starters, the Challengers’ campaign suffered a setback before it even started with the resignation of 2024 WPL-winning coach Luke Williams and the reliable all-rounder Ellyse Perry pulling out. However, at no point did it feel like they missed the two. </p>.<p>Malolan Rangarajan was promoted as the head coach and now basks in the glory of guiding RCB to their record-equalling second title. </p>.<p>Throughout the campaign, RCB were far ahead for the chasing pack, winning six of the eight League games enroute to the final. </p>.<p>They showed character and resolve, starting from the first game, chasing down 155 against Mumbai Indians after being reduced to 65/5, with Nadine de Klerk playing the starring role. </p>.<p>Once their confidence grew, RCB brought in calm aggression to their batting, chasing 144 in just 12.1 overs against Gujarat Giants. This time, it was Grace Harris who lit up the fireworks. </p>.<p>When the chips were down after back-to-back defeats following five straight wins, RCB turbo-charged their way past the Warriorz, again chasing 144 in 13.1 overs.</p>.<p>The campaign emphasised the mental aspect of the team, placing value on a good dressing room atmosphere, especially for a squad that was unable to come out on the winning side in tight situations last year. </p>.<p>It also highlighted the leadership abilities of skipper Mandhana, who capped it off with an exhibition in handling pressure in the final.</p>.<p>Coming off a turbulent phase in her personal life just before the event began, the elegant left-hander displayed exemplary grace, calm and composure to guide the team to the pinnacle. </p>.<p>Before this season, Mandhana had scored 646 runs, averaging 24.84, with four fifties across three previous WPL editions. </p>.<p>However, during the 2026 season, the Orange Cap winner hammered 377 runs, averaging 53.85, including three half-centuries. </p>.<p>Mandhana showcased her versatile nature, shifting gears according to the situation, something Malolan had earlier mentioned was critical for success. </p>.<p>Foreign imports Lauren Bell (Rs 90 lakh) and de Klerk (Rs 65 lakh) proved out to be smart buys. The duo brought all their T20 experience to the table while performing the tough job of bowling in the powerplay and at the death. </p>.<p>Other successes for RCB were Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh and Georgia Voll, who slipped into support roles with ease. The other factor in the campaign was selection. Malolan and Co picked the squads and XIs based on ability and the faith was repaid. </p>.<p>Highlights - Campaign in numbers\nTop run-getters\nSmriti Mandhana: 377 runs\nGrace Harris: 237 runs\nRicha Ghosh: 189 runs\nTop wicket-takers\nNadine de Klerk: 16 wickets\nLauren Bell: 12 wickets\nShreyanka Patil: 11 wickets\n\n\n</p>