Homesportscricket

LIVE
England vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: ENG 158/2 after 27 overs; Root, Stokes steady the boat

This time its a matter of pride for the former world champions England, who have crashed out of this tournament. England have suffered six defeats from eight matches which included a five-match losing streak to be knocked out of semifinal race. On the other hand, Pakistan have the slimmest of chances to still make it to the semis. Follow ball-by-ball match updates of the England vs Pakistan face-off from Eden Gardens, Kolkata!
Last Updated 11 November 2023, 10:39 IST



Highlights
08:2911 Nov 2023

The batters are at the crease. Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow to begin the affairs for England. Shaheen to bowl the first over for Pakistan.

08:0711 Nov 2023

England win the toss and choose to bat first

08:0711 Nov 2023

Is this Malan's last ODI match?

10:3911 Nov 2023

Over 29 commences | Root: 27*; Stokes: 30*| Iftikhar to bowl

28.1: No run

28.2: No run

28.3: No run

28.4: No run again

10:3811 Nov 2023

After Over 28 ENG are 162/2 | Root: 27*; Stokes: 30*

10:3611 Nov 2023

Over 28 commences | Root: 24*; Stokes: 29*| Shadab to bowl

27.1: No run

27.2: No run

27.3: 1 run, sent towards sweeper cover

27.4: No run, batter misses the ball

27.5: 1 run

27.6: 2 runs

10:3511 Nov 2023

After Over 27 ENG are 158/2 | Root: 24*; Stokes: 29*

10:3311 Nov 2023

Over 27 commences | Root: 24*; Stokes: 17*| Shaheen to bowl

26.1: No run

26.2: A FOUR this time!

26.3: No run, defended back to the bowler

26.4: FOUR again, not proving to be a great day at work for Afridi

26.5: No run, defended towards mid on

26.6: FOUR again, the ball beats Fakhar's attempt

10:3211 Nov 2023

After Over 26 ENG are 146/2 | Root: 24*; Stokes: 17*

10:2911 Nov 2023

Over 26 commences | Root: 19*; Stokes: 10*| Shadab to bowl

25.1: 1 run, sent to long off

25.2: 1 run, this time sent towards square leg

25.3: 1 run, pushe towards long on

25.4: 1 run

25.5: 2 runs

25.6: No run

10:2811 Nov 2023

After Over 25 ENG are 140/2 | Root: 20*; Stokes: 15*

10:2711 Nov 2023

Over 25 commences | Root: 19*; Stokes: 10*| Shaheen to bowl

24.1: No run, Afridi drops a catch!

24.2: FOUR! Stokes sends one flying over Shaheen's head

24.3: No run, a yorker thsi time

24.4: No run, sent towards cover

24.5: 1 run

24.6: No run

10:2111 Nov 2023

After Over 24 ENG are 134/2 | Root: 19*; Stokes: 10*

(Published 11 November 2023, 08:07 IST)
Sports NewsCricketPakistanCricket World CupEnglandICC World Cup

