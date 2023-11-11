England vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: ENG 158/2 after 27 overs; Root, Stokes steady the boat
This time its a matter of pride for the former world champions England, who have crashed out of this tournament. England have suffered six defeats from eight matches which included a five-match losing streak to be knocked out of semifinal race. On the other hand, Pakistan have the slimmest of chances to still make it to the semis. Follow ball-by-ball match updates of the England vs Pakistan face-off from Eden Gardens, Kolkata!
08:29 11 Nov 2023 The batters are at the crease. Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow to begin the affairs for England. Shaheen to bowl the first over for Pakistan. 08:07 11 Nov 2023 England win the toss and choose to bat first 08:07 11 Nov 2023 Is this Malan's last ODI match? Over 29 commences | Root: 27*; Stokes: 30*| Iftikhar to bowl
28.1: No run
28.2: No run
28.3: No run
28.4: No run again
After Over 28 ENG are 162/2 | Root: 27*; Stokes: 30* Over 28 commences | Root: 24*; Stokes: 29*| Shadab to bowl
27.1: No run
27.2: No run
27.3: 1 run, sent towards sweeper cover
27.4: No run, batter misses the ball
27.5: 1 run
27.6: 2 runs
After Over 27 ENG are 158/2 | Root: 24*; Stokes: 29* Over 27 commences | Root: 24*; Stokes: 17*| Shaheen to bowl
26.1: No run
26.2: A FOUR this time!
26.3: No run, defended back to the bowler
26.4: FOUR again, not proving to be a great day at work for Afridi
26.5: No run, defended towards mid on
26.6: FOUR again, the ball beats Fakhar's attempt
After Over 26 ENG are 146/2 | Root: 24*; Stokes: 17* Over 26 commences | Root: 19*; Stokes: 10*| Shadab to bowl
25.1: 1 run, sent to long off
25.2: 1 run, this time sent towards square leg
25.3: 1 run, pushe towards long on
25.4: 1 run
25.5: 2 runs
25.6: No run
After Over 25 ENG are 140/2 | Root: 20*; Stokes: 15* Over 25 commences | Root: 19*; Stokes: 10*| Shaheen to bowl
24.1: No run, Afridi drops a catch!
24.2: FOUR! Stokes sends one flying over Shaheen's head
24.3: No run, a yorker thsi time
24.4: No run, sent towards cover
24.5: 1 run
24.6: No run
After Over 24 ENG are 134/2 | Root: 19*; Stokes: 10*
(Published 11 November 2023, 08:07 IST)