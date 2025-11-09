Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ex-cricketer Sanjay Bangar's trans daughter Anaya set to debut in WPL with RCB?

Anaya's latest Instagram video sparks speculations
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 05:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 05:36 IST
Cricket newsWPLRCBTrendingSanjay Bangar

Follow us on :

Follow Us