<p>Anaya Bangar, daughter of former cricketer Sanjay Bangar, dropped a video on her Instagram where she could be seen on a practice field with a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket kit bag, sparking massive speculation among fans that she might soon join the RCB Women's team in the upcoming Women's Premier League.</p>.<p>Just a few days ago, Anaya had announced that, having fully recovered from her gender reassignment surgery, she is set to get back on the pitch "not as Aryan but as Anaya this time."</p><p>She has been visibly enthusiastic about returning to the game since a long time now. During her time as a participant on the reality show <em>Rise and Fall</em>, she had emotionally expressed, "I will fight for my rights and one day I am going to win the World Cup for India." </p><p>She was also seen making a congratulatory post on Instagram when the Indian Women's team were donned with victory in the latest World Cup. </p><p>The recent post makes it clear that she is keeping her word about trying to enter professional cricket. But the big question is whether she will be allowed to play in the Women's Premier League as the ICC had banned transgender players from international women's cricket.</p><p>Earlier this year during an interview with <em>Lallantop</em>, Anaya, speaking about herself and her relationship with her family — especially her father, former cricketer Sanjay Bangar — mentioned that he was very clear that "there is no place for her in cricket in future." She herself had stated that she has accepted the possibility that she might not ever be able to be "a part of the system."</p>