<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-railways">Indian Railways</a> has been occupied with various services being enhanced and introduced. The ticket-booking portals continue to see commuters choosing seats, and gearing up for visits and trips. </p><p>Passengers usually tend to take train trips with the knowledge of being able to carry a larger amount of luggage, compared to buses or flights. But many ask one question often, can one carry alcohol on the train? </p><p>According to the Railways’ liquor policy, consuming or carrying alcohol is strictly prohibited. Action will be taken against those who violate the policy.</p>.Here's how many Vande Bharat trains Indian Railways has now.<p>Many incidents have come to light where a passenger or staff in a drunken state caused nuisance. The railways said in a statement that it poses a safety risk, and it also causes discomfort to other passengers if one acts in an unruly behaviour under liquor's influence. </p><p>The policy applies to the railways' staff, too, as it may prove to be disastrous and pose a risk to the passengers' safety. </p><p>If one possesses or is under the influence of alcohol, the policy outlines that confiscation and legal action can be taken against them, keeping in mind the situation at hand. </p>.<p><strong>New rules </strong></p>.<p>Many a times, passengers face difficulties in booking lower berth seats for their train journeys. To make the process easier, the Indian Railways introduced a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indian-railways-reshuffles-rules-for-booking-lower-berth-seats-all-you-need-to-know-3782790">few changes</a> in the lower berth reservation rules.</p><p>Senior citizens, pregnant women, and people with disability will be given preference considering the lower berth availabilities. There is a condition in the reservation system for allotting lower berth automatically to female passengers above the age 45 years.</p>