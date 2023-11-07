Explained | Timed out rule in Cricket

In what turned out to be just a rule on paper until now, Angelo Mathews of the Sri Lankan cricket team became the first batter to get dismissed by the method of ‘Timed out’.
There were no instances as unusual as this where a batter lost his wicket without facing a ball and it happened on the biggest stage of cricket - the ICC ODI World Cup.
In the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, former’s Angelo Mathews faced issues with his helmet when he came to bat. As he was trying to figure this out, Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed to the umpires about Angelo Mathew’s delay in facing his first ball. The umpires then declared Mathews as ‘timed out’.
There was some amount of discussion between the players and the umpires, as Angelo Mathews tried out to explain his case. But an out is an out. The umpires stood with their decision of Angelo Mathews being timed out.
The incident has stirred a controversial storm in the cricket world, some defended the decision while others called it absurd.
So what is ‘Timed out’?
There are many ways in which a batter can be declared out. There are the usual methods of the ball hitting the stumps, falling short of the crease while running or a leg before wicket (lbw) or being caught. The less common ones include getting retired hurt or the hit wicket.
As per ICC rules, “after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.”
If a player takes longer than the allocated time which was 2 minutes for this World Cup (MCC rules state 3 minutes), to take his position on the pitch after the fall of a wicket, he is liable to lose his wicket by getting timed out. No bowler is given credit for the wicket.
The rule of ‘Timed out’ has never been used until now in international cricket. It was never followed until Angelo Mathews became the first batter to get out in this unusual way. There were only 6 occasions of it occurring in first-class cricket.
Reaction of Angelo and Shakib
In the post-match press conference Shakib had defended his appeal saying that he was well within his rights to ask for the wicket.
Angelo Mathews expressed his disappointment at the decision on social media and also demanded justice from the ICC. He added that it was a safety issue to bat without a proper helmet and that’s the only reason it took longer time than expected for him to face his first ball.
Several cricketers have given statements in favour of Angelo Mathews. Former Indian opener Gautham Gambhir termed the decision “absolutely pathetic”.