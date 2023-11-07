Explained | Timed out rule in Cricket

There was some amount of discussion between the players and the umpires, as Angelo Mathews tried out to explain his case. But an out is an out. The umpires stood with their decision of Angelo Mathews being timed out.

The incident has stirred a controversial storm in the cricket world, some defended the decision while others called it absurd.

So what is ‘Timed out’?

There are many ways in which a batter can be declared out. There are the usual methods of the ball hitting the stumps, falling short of the crease while running or a leg before wicket (lbw) or being caught. The less common ones include getting retired hurt or the hit wicket.

As per ICC rules, “after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.”

If a player takes longer than the allocated time which was 2 minutes for this World Cup (MCC rules state 3 minutes), to take his position on the pitch after the fall of a wicket, he is liable to lose his wicket by getting timed out. No bowler is given credit for the wicket.