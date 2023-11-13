'Fielding medal was to inspire all', says India's fielding coach T Dilip

“Truly heartening to see the response at which the fans gave in social media. But the whole idea about this medal what we represent is that the intent and effort, the spirit you get onto the field, it may not been seen in the stats but it can be felt by everyone who is in the stadium. So what we look at is, yes the catches taken, runs saved is measured but what value be brings on the field is also measured. That is one factor we look into it,” said Dileep.