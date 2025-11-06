<p>Bengaluru: Former Deccan Herald and Prajavani Editor K N Shanth Kumar will contest for the president's post in the Karnataka State Cricket Association elections scheduled to be held on November 30.</p>.<p>He will probably be pitted against former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who is heavily tipped to run for the presidency, from the rival panel.</p>.<p>The remaining members of both the panels are yet to be announced.</p>.<p>Currently a Director of The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Limited -- which publishes Deccan Herald, Prajavani besides Kannada magazines Sudha and Mayura -- he has been the immediate past president of the Press Trust of India.</p>.<p>Shanth Kumar, who has covered eight Olympics as a photo journalist, has been involved in sports administration for over three decades.</p>.<p>A former president of the Karnataka Olympic Association, he oversees the Nettakallappa Sports Foundation, which his late father KN Nettakallappa founded.</p>.<p>A former Board member of the Indian Golf Union, Shanth Kumar represented India as a non-playing captain at the 2002 Asian Games in golf competitions.</p>