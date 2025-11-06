Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Former DH, PV Editor Shanth Kumar to run for KSCA president's post

He will probably be pitted against former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, who is heavily tipped to run for the presidency, from the rival panel.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 15:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 15:15 IST
Sports NewsCricketKSCAChinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us