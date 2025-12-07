Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Former England captains unleash scathing verdict as Ashes dream crumbles

Former skipper Michael Atherton delivered a brutal assessment of England's predicament, saying that optimism was now futile with Australia set to welcome back their key players.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 15:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 15:14 IST
Sports NewsCricketAshes

Follow us on :

Follow Us