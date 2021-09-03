4th Test, Day 2: India reach to 43/0 at stumps

Fourth Test, Day 2: India reach to 43/0 at stumps, trail England by 56 runs

KL Rahul is batting on 22 while Rohit Sharma is undefeated on 20

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Sep 03 2021, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 23:14 ist
India's KL Rahul manages to control a short ball during play on the second day of the fourth cricket Test match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London. Credit: AFP Photo

India scored 43 for no loss at stumps on the second day after England posted a total of 290 in the first innings riding on Ollie Pope's 81 and Chris Woakes' quickfire 50 in the fourth Test.

India, who trailed by 99 at the end of the English first innings, are now 56 runs behind going into the third day of the Test match.

KL Rahul is batting on 22 while Rohit Sharma is undefeated on 20.

Brief Scores: India 191 and 43 for 0 (KL Rahul 22 batting, Rohit Sharma 20 batting)

England 1st Innings 290 (Ollie Pope 81, Chris Woakes 50, Umesh Yadav 3/76, Jasprit Bumrah 2/67).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India vs England
Sports News
KL Rahul
Rohit Sharma

What's Brewing

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

3 years on, shredded Banksy artwork returns to auction

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear

 