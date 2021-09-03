Fourth Test, Day 2: India reach to 43/0 at stumps, trail England by 56 runs

India scored 43 for no loss at stumps on the second day after England posted a total of 290 in the first innings riding on Ollie Pope's 81 and Chris Woakes' quickfire 50 in the fourth Test.

India, who trailed by 99 at the end of the English first innings, are now 56 runs behind going into the third day of the Test match.

KL Rahul is batting on 22 while Rohit Sharma is undefeated on 20.

Brief Scores: India 191 and 43 for 0 (KL Rahul 22 batting, Rohit Sharma 20 batting)

England 1st Innings 290 (Ollie Pope 81, Chris Woakes 50, Umesh Yadav 3/76, Jasprit Bumrah 2/67).