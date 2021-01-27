From the Newsroom: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retain top spots in ICC ODI batsman rankings

In your evening news brief, From The Newsroom, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retained top spots in ICC rankings for ODI batsmen; BCCI President Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital after he complained of chest pain; Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges "antisocial" elements attempted to "torpedo" their peaceful agitation and Supreme Court stays Bombay High Court order which held that groping a child without skin-to-skin touch would not amount to sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

India captain Virat Kohli and senior batsman Rohit Sharma retained their number one and two positions respectively in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained at the third spot in the bowler's list.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. New Zealand's Ross Taylor and Australia skipper Aaron Finch round up the top five in the batsmen's list.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been taken to a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain. According to his family members, the former India skipper was feeling uneasy since Tuesday night and after he felt chest pain.

On January 2, Ganguly was hospitalised after he suffered a sudden blackout while working out at the gym. He was admitted to hospital with chest pain and later doctors attending to him said that he had suffered a mild heart attack. He underwent angioplasty on January 7.

Farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha Wednesday alleged "antisocial" elements like actor Deep Sidhu attempted to "torpedo" their peaceful agitation under a conspiracy, but asserted they won't allow "the government and other forces inimical to the peace...

Referring to the violence during Tuesday's tractor rally, the union body slammed actor Deep Sidhu and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, alleging they attempted to torpedo the farmers’ agitation.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Bombay High Court order which held that groping a child without skin-to-skin touch would not amount to sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Attorney General K K Venugopal mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde saying the order was disturbing and would set a dangerous precedent.

It also issued notice to the Maharashtra government and the accused. The court allowed the A-G to file a special leave petition against the High Court order.