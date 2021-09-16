Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh banter over throwback pic

Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh banter over throwback picture

Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh were part of India's World Cup-winning squad, both in 2007 and 2011

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 16 2021, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 17:38 ist
Credit: Instagram/gautamgambhir55

Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday bantered over a throwback picture from a test match. 

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Gautam Gambhir said that it is a good thing he and Yuvraj had a smile on their faces or else everyone would have assumed that Yuvraj was stopping him from getting into a fight. 

Also read: Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi High Court's order against Gautam Gambhir Foundation in Covid drugs hoarding case

Yuvraj in the picture can be seen pulling Gambhir by his jersey while speed bowler Ishant laughs at their antics.

Responding to the post, Yuvraj commented that although in the snap he was not stopping Gambhir from a fight, he has stopped him from getting into a tussle on multiple occasions. “I always had to do that to stop you from getting into a fight,” Yuvraj commented. 

As the two legendary cricketers went back in time with the throwback picture, fans were happy to see the off-field camaraderie of the two, with the comments section of the post flooding with their reactions.

Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh were part of India's World Cup-winning squad, both in 2007 and 2011.

