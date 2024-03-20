Gayle wants pace sensation Joseph in Windies squad for home World Cup

Fast bowling sensation Shamar Joseph should be fast-tracked into the West Indies squad for the home T20 World Cup in June, said former captain Chris Gayle.

Joseph burst onto the scene in his debut series in Australia earlier this year, grabbing a five-wicket haul in his maiden test in Adelaide.

He followed that up with a magical display in Brisbane where, bowling with a broken toe, the pacer claimed 7-68 to help West Indies record their first test win in Australia in 27 years.

The 24-year-old has played only two domestic T20 matches but Gayle says West Indies need Joseph's firepower at the World Cup.

"He's strong, he should be in the squad," Gayle, who launched the T20 World Cup trophy tour in New York on Tuesday, told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"We already have Alzarri Joseph, so to have the two Josephs there (will be great).