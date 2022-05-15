Gilchrist, Laxman, Shoaib join other cricketers to mourn Symonds's loss

"Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. Thats Roy." These words tweeted by Adam Gilchrist about Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who lost his life in a car crash late on Saturday, best expressed the sentiments of the cricketing world over the passing of a well-loved cricketer.
Gilchrist was joined by Symonds's other ICC World Cup 2003 squad mates -- fast bowler Jason Gillespie and opening batter Matthew Hayden -- who took to Twitter to express shock and dismay.
"Heartbreaking," Bevan said in his reaction to the death of the Queenslander. "Aussie cricket losing another hero. Stunned. ... Amazing talent." Gillespie tweeted: "Horrendous news to wake up to. Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate."
Former Australian Test cricketer and commentator Damen Fleming said: "This is so devastating. Roy was so much fun to be around."
In our part of the world, former Test cricketer VVS Laxman reacted by saying: "Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news."
From the other side of the border, Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar tweeted: "Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family."
