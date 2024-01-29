Gill got cushion that Pujara didn't get, needs to come good in Vizag: Kumble

The 36-year-old Pujara last played a Test in June 2023— the World Test Championship final against Australia— and he was ignored after that. He scored a double hundred (243 not out) in a Ranji match earlier this month. Skipper Rohit Sharma, before the start of the England series, stated that younger players were being preferred in a bid to look ahead in Indian cricket.

Kumble said the youngster needs to work on his mindset and also adjust his technique slightly for the second Test starting February 2.

"So, when you want to bat at No. 3 especially in India because you have that talent, you certainly need to work on your game. He has the skills, he is young and he’s learning, but he needs to do it in Vizag (in second Test), otherwise the pressure will be on him," Kumble observed.

"He needs to be a lot freer, score runs. He needs to come up with his own plan to tackle spin, because he has hard hands."

"It's good for good surfaces where the ball is coming on nicely and the faster bowlers are bowling at you. But when the ball is turning, when it's slow, you need to use your hands and control and check your shots. That's something he needs to work on. It can't be one flow all the time."

But can Gill change his skill sets just four days before the next Test? Kumble asserted, "I think it's all the mindset. You can certainly work on your mindset, and you have the best possible person as the coach (Rahul Dravid) to manage that for Shubman Gill," he pointed out.

Indian batters are known for playing spin better than others but they were outwitted by England in the first Test here. Kumble advised the Indians to think out of the box in the remaining matches.