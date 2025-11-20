Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Gill set to undergo fitness test on Friday but unlikely to play 2nd Test

While his chances remain slim, the BCCI sports science team is waiting as long as possible before taking a final call.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 10:37 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricketTest match

Follow us on :

Follow Us