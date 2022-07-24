Hope hundred leads West Indies to strong score against India

Shai Hope marked his 100th one-day international with an assured 115 in pacing the West Indies to a competitive 311 for six batting first against India in the second ODI in Trinidad on Sunday.

Hope's 13th ODI century, just his second in the Caribbean, was decorated with eight fours and three sixes.

He received good support from Nicholas Pooran as the home captain stroked 74 in a 117-run fourth-wicket partnership with the opener.

Kyle Mayers, West Indies' top-scorer in the first match two days earlier which India won by just three runs, again set the pace with a brisk 39 in an opening stand of 65 with Hope. Shamarh Brooks (35) then played his part in another 65-run partnership to lay the platform for a second consecutive 300-plus total by the home side.

Seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur was India's leading wicket-taker with three for 54, removing Pooran, Rovman Powell and then Hope to peg back their opponents who were on course for a total closer to 330.

Both teams made one change from the first ODI with injured left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie replaced by wrist-spinner Hayden Walsh for the West Indies, while India omitted Prasidh Krishna and gave a debut to fellow pacer Avesh Khan.