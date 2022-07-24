Hope hundred leads WI to strong score against India

Hope hundred leads West Indies to strong score against India

Hope's 13th ODI century, just his second in the Caribbean, was decorated with eight fours and three sixes

AFP
AFP, Port of Spain,
  • Jul 24 2022, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 23:52 ist
West Indies' Shai Hope plays a shot against India during the second ODI cricket match at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Shai Hope marked his 100th one-day international with an assured 115 in pacing the West Indies to a competitive 311 for six batting first against India in the second ODI in Trinidad on Sunday.

Hope's 13th ODI century, just his second in the Caribbean, was decorated with eight fours and three sixes.

He received good support from Nicholas Pooran as the home captain stroked 74 in a 117-run fourth-wicket partnership with the opener.

Kyle Mayers, West Indies' top-scorer in the first match two days earlier which India won by just three runs, again set the pace with a brisk 39 in an opening stand of 65 with Hope. Shamarh Brooks (35) then played his part in another 65-run partnership to lay the platform for a second consecutive 300-plus total by the home side.

Seam bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur was India's leading wicket-taker with three for 54, removing Pooran, Rovman Powell and then Hope to peg back their opponents who were on course for a total closer to 330.

Both teams made one change from the first ODI with injured left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie replaced by wrist-spinner Hayden Walsh for the West Indies, while India omitted Prasidh Krishna and gave a debut to fellow pacer Avesh Khan.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shai Hope
West Indies
sports
Cricket
Sports News
India

What's Brewing

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

 