Hyderabad loss wake-up call for India: Hussain

"They faced a 190-run deficit in the first innings but, against the [high-quality] spinners in the opposition, Ollie Pope then played one of the truly remarkable innings we have ever witnessed."

The 55-year-old Hussain praised Hartley for his mental fortitude. After being hit around the park by opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first innings, Hartley ripped through the hosts, bagging 7/62, including four of India’s top order in the fourth innings.