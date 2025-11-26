<p>Following India's humiliating 408-run defeat to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=india%20vs%20south%20africa">South Africa</a> in Guwahati that resulted in a 2-0 white-wash, head coach <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=gautam%20gambhir">Gautam Gambhir</a> said it was up to the BCCI to decide his future. He also reminded what the team had achieved during his one-and-half year tenure. </p><p>"It is for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bcci">BCCI </a>to decide. I have said this before as well, Indian cricket is important, I am not important. I am the same guy who got results in England, won the Champions Trophy, and the Asia Cup. This is a team which is learning," Gambhir said at the post-match press conference following the drubbing. </p>.India vs South Africa: Hosts get a taste of their own medicine.<p>Further, the former India opener said that everyone was to blame for the performance, starting with himself. </p><p>"The blame lies with everyone and starts with me," Gambhir said. </p><p>"We need to play better. From 95/1 to 122/7 is not acceptable. You don't blame any individual or any particular shot. Blame lies with everyone. I never blamed individuals and won't do it going forward," he added.</p><p>India's performance in Test cricket has dwindled under Gambhir, having lost 10 of the 18 Tests, including twin home whitewashes against New Zealand last year and South Africa now.</p><p>The 408-run defeat is India's largest in terms of runs in Test cricket, be it home or away. </p><p>Gambhir was also criticised by former cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble who said such performances were a result of frequent changes in the team and the coach's inclination to focus more on all-rounders than specialists in the traditional format.</p><p>However, Gambhir said Test cricket needs tough characters with limited skills. </p><p>"You don't need the most flamboyant and talented cricketers to play Test cricket. What we need is tough characters with limited skills. They make good Test cricketers," Gambhir said.</p>