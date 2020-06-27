'I was very, very hurt when dropped after Pak series'

I was very, very hurt when I was dropped after Pakistan series: Gundappa Viswanath

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2020, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 18:31 ist
He quickly rose from domestic to international cricket because of his batting prowess. Credit: Getty Images

Yesteryear stylish batsman Gundappa Viswanath on Saturday revealed that he was "very, very hurt" after his distinguished career came to an abrupt end following a poor Test series against Pakistan in 1982-83.

Along with Sunil Gavaskar, he was one of the minstays of the Indian battling line-up through the 1970s, playing some fine knocks against the best pace attacks of that era.

However, a poor outing in a six-Test series against Pakistan cut short his career as he was dropped for the tour of the West Indies and subsequently could not make it to the 1983 World Cup squad.

"I was very, very hurt when I was dropped. At that time, in all the three times (innings) I took wrong decisions. It is part of the game. But in that (situation) in two innings, if I had scored well, they would not have removed me," Viswanath said on Star Sports 1 Kannada show Diggajara Danthakathe.

"Kapil's captaincy was not announced but it was almost known to everyone."

Known for his legendary square cuts and flicks, Viswanath, the first superstar batsman from Karnataka to play for India, played a pivotal role in the state's Ranji Trophy triumphs.

He quickly rose from domestic to international cricket because of his batting prowess. He came to the limelight under the captaincy of Erapalli Prasanna for Karnataka and under Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi for India.

"Thanks to Prasanna who pushed for me initially. It helped me play for the state. Pataudi was playing for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy. As a part of Karnataka team, we had to play against him. He (Pataudi) saw me closely there.

"For a match playing for President's XI, New Zealand had come in 1968 and I got a chance to play. Chandu Borde was the captain and we had a good partnership," he said.

"He (Chandu Borde) recommended me to Pataudi and that's how I came into prominence much earlier than what I expected," the 71-year-old Viswanath recalled.

He scored a century on debut against Australia in Kanpur in 1969, the first of the 14 hundreds he would go on to score during an illustrious career spanning over 14 years while fetching 6000 runs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

G R Viswanath
Cricket

What's Brewing

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

 