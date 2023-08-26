Home
Homesportscricket

IBSA World Games: Indian women's visually challenged cricket team wins gold

Cricket for visually challenged made its debut in International Blind Sports Federation World Games this year.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 16:31 IST

The visually challenged Indian women's cricket team, on Saturday, scripted history winning a gold medal beating Australia by nine wickets at the IBSA World Games.

India restricted Australia for 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the revised target of 42 in 3.3 overs.

Cricket for visually challenged made its debut in International Blind Sports Federation World Games this year.

This was the first final in the World Games and India won the ultimate showdown beating Australia by nine wickets in a rain-affected final.

(Published 26 August 2023, 16:31 IST)
