ICC apologises for ranking glitch which showed India as No.1 Test side

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has apologised for a technical glitch, which saw India displace Australia to attain the No.1 spot in the men's Test team rankings on Wednesday.

Hours after India had 'topped' the Test ranking, the ICC issued another updated list that showed Rohit Sharma's side back at No.2.

It gave the impression that Rohit's team had briefly claimed the top spot following its innings and 132-run win over the Pat Cummins-led Australia in Nagpur.

On Thursday, the game's global body admitted the error and said in a statement that the "ICC acknowledges, for a short period of time on February 15, 2023, that, due to a technical error, India were erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The statement continued, "Australia remain on top of the ICC Test Team Rankings after the latest update following the conclusion of Zimbabwe's two-match series against West Indies."

"Australia will head into the second Test against India in Delhi, starting on Friday, February 17, as the No.1-ranked team with 126 rating points, 11 above India's 115," the ICC statement added.

"India are vying for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. Australia are also in contention for a place in the final of the marquee event, which will be played at The Oval in London from 7 to 11 June."