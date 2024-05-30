ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England need Archer, Curran to step up in T20 WC defence

No team have successfully defended the Twenty20 World Cup title and England do not have to go far back in the record books to understand the magnitude of the task facing them in the tournament in West Indies and the United States.

Seven months ago, Jos Buttler's side set about retaining the 50-over world crown they secured on home soil and endured a miserable tournament in India, winning three out of nine group games to finish seventh in the standings.

"That pride was obviously dented and it was a really disappointing competition," Buttler said.

"But life moves on, it's a chapter in the book and there's lessons you learn but we're presented with a new opportunity, a different format."