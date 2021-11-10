ICC T20 World Cup | England vs New Zealand, 1st Semi-Final LIVE: Kiwis take on injury-hit England in first semi-final
updated: Nov 10 2021, 18:41 ist
Eoin Morgan's England have been hit by injuries but go into Wednesday's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final as favourites against New Zealand, two years after both sides clashed in a dramatic 50-over final.
17:39
'Playing IPL before T20 WC helped': Kane Williamson
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson admitted that playing the second phase of the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates did help in understanding the conditions better in the lead up to the T20 World Cup.
T20 World Cup | Team Analysis: New Zealand vs England
The memories of the ICC 50-over World Cup final of 2019 will be refreshed as England and New Zealand lock horns in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. England topped Group 1 winning four of their five group matches. New Zealand finished second in Group 2 behind Pakistan winning four of their five group games.
Morgan lauds England's 'resilience' ahead of T20 World Cup semi
England skipper Eoin Morgan said on Tuesday the team's ability to "forge on" despite injury blows at the Twenty20 World Cup kept them positive ahead of the semi-final against New Zealand.
England, New Zealand eye T20 final spot in shadow of 2019 classic
