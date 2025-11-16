Make pilgrimage sites free of meat, alcohol: Convention

<p>Mumbai: In what could spark of an issue, a congregation of several Right-wing and spiritual organisations has passed a resolution demanding that all pilgrimage sites in Maharashtra be made free of alcohol and meat, and a strict law be enacted to ban proselytizing by other religions within temple premises. </p><p>The 19th grand Varkari Maha-adhiveshan at Alandi in Pune district was jointly organized by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Rashtriya Varkari Parishad, and other organizations at the Sadguru Shri Gangagiri Maharaj Math on the occasion of Kartik Vadya Ekadashi on Friday, where saints and devotees gathered to deliberate on attacks on the places of faith, deities and saints of the Varkari tradition.</p><p>“We must foil the conspiracy of Christian missionaries who are converting tribals by distorting examples from the Ramayana,” said Ramgiri Maharaj.</p>.Coming soon: Lab-grown meat, a guilt-free option.<p>"In a holy place like Alandi, Christian missionaries are converting Hindus under the guise of providing health and education. We must put a stop to this,” warned Janardan Maharaj Mete.</p><p>On the other hand, Sunil Ghanvat, State Organizer of HJS, said that atheists and people with 'Urban Naxal' ideologies are misleading devotees during the annual Pandharpur Wari and this must be stopped immediately." </p><p>Ghanvat also urged all saints to unite and meet with the government during the upcoming winter session in Nagpur to ensure the implementation of promises made by the state government.</p><p>Kranti Petkar of the Ranragini Shakha highlighted the grim reality of 'Love Jihad' and demanded a law against it.</p><p><br>Akshay Maharaj Bhosale assured that demands such as making pilgrimage sites alcohol-meat free and purifying the Indrayani river would be pursued vigorously with the government.</p>