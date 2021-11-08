ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Namibia Live: Kohli's team have only pride to play for against Namibia

India will be looking to end their T20 World Cup 2021 on a high when they meet Namibia in their last group game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match is a mere formality for both teams as neither can qualify for the semi-finals. Stay tuned for more updates
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Gerhard Erasmus, Rishabh Pant (wk), David Wiese, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin
Namibia’s strengths:
David Wiese and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton have been in good form with both the ball as well as bat. Wiese has scored 146 runs from 7 innings and picked 6 wickets. Loftie-Eaton is a handy batter lower down the order. With the ball, he troubled Afghan batters with a canny spell of 2/21.
India’s strengths:
After two disappointing outings against Pakistan and New Zealand, India’s opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have roared back to form. Against Afghanistan, Rahul and Rohit scored 69 and 74, respectively. Rohit scored a brisk 30 against Scotland and Rahul hit the fastest fifty of the tournament against the Scots. Skipper Virat Kohli would be hoping that Rahul and Rohit continue their rich vein of form against Namibia as well.
T20 World Cup | Team Analysis: India vs Namibia
India’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals ended when New Zealand beat Afghanistan in match 40. India endured a tough World Cup campaign as they lost their first two matches against Pakistan and the Kiwis. The team bounced back well as they then beat Afghanistan and Scotland.
