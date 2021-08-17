In the ICC T20 World Cup, India will play Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.
ICC T20 World Cup: India to play Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. pic.twitter.com/PBgwQ0APBq
— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records
Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel
New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead
Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand
'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires
How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic
One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold