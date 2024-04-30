ICC T20 World Cup: Pant returns as Rohit to lead India, Pandya named vice captain

India have included wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

India will be led by Rohit Sharma as they bid for a second title in the June 1-29 tournament following their triumph in the inaugural edition in 2007.

Hardik Pandya has been named as the vice captain of the squad.